Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 18 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Record operating revenues of 124.5 million Norwegian crowns ($15.21 million) in Q2, up 58 per cent compared with corresponding period last year
* Adjusted EBITDA at 17 million crowns in Q2, up 23.9 per cent
* Updates its current outlook to include a revenue target in range of 2.7 billion crowns and an EBITDA target in range of 400 million crowns
* Link plan to be present in 10 markets through 2018 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1850 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)