Aug 18 Walter Meier AG :

* H1 sales fall 2.6 percent to 110.5 million Swiss francs ($114.98 million)

* H1 net income reaches 2.8 million francs versus 2.2 million francs a year ago

* Decline in sales is expected to slow in H2 of 2016

* Sees FY EBIT and net income to be well above their corresponding levels for 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2b0Rkms Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9610 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)