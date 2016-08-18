Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 18 Swisscom AG
* Net revenue for first half of 2016 was slightly higher than prior-year level at chf 5,769 million
* Expects to book a gain of around chf 40 million for metroweb stake sale in second half of 2016
* Forecast for 2016: higher capital expenditure in switzerland and improved operating result due to non-recurring item at fastweb
* Ebitda rose by 4.4% or chf 94 million to chf 2,227 million
* Net income rose by chf 4 million or 0.5% to chf 788 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)