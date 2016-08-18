Aug 18 Nykredit Realkredit:

* Says board of directors and committee of representatives have decided to prepare for a stock exchange listing of Nykredit Holding

* Says stock exchange listing is necessary in order for Nykredit to be able to raise additional share capital in coming years

* Says capital requirements must be expected to increase due to new international regulation

* Says raises full-year profit guidance by 0.5 billion Danish crowns to between 5.0 billion and 5.5 billion crowns