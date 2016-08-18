Aug 18 Nykredit Realkredit:
* Says board of directors and committee of representatives
have decided to prepare for a stock exchange listing of Nykredit
Holding
* Says stock exchange listing is necessary in order for
Nykredit to be able to raise additional share capital in coming
years
* Says capital requirements must be expected to increase due
to new international regulation
* Says raises full-year profit guidance by 0.5 billion
Danish crowns to between 5.0 billion and 5.5 billion crowns
