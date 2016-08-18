Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
Aug 18 Russia's Polymetal International Plc says:
* Has increased its interest in LLC "Vostochny Basis", the license holder for the Tarutinskoye copper deposit (Tarutin) in the Chelyabinsk region, to 75 percent from 50 percent;
* Has purchased the additional 25 percent from Gerosena Trading Ltd, the owner of the remaining stake in LLC "Vostochny Basis";
* The consideration comprises $13.5 million payable by 898,875 newly issued Polymetal shares (0.21 percent of Polymetal's increased ordinary share capital);
* Following the deal, the total issued share capital of Polymetal will comprise 427,132,335 of shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.