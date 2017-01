Aug 18 North Media A/S :

* H1 EBIT ex-items loss 25.0 million Danish crowns versus loss 3.5 million crowns year ago

* H1 revenue 430.9 million crowns versus 511.6 million crowns year ago

* Revenue expectations range for group has been reduced to now be between 860 million - 895 million crowns

* EBIT ex-items is expected to remain unchanged between a negative 25 million and negative 55 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)