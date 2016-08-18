Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 18 Softship AG :
* Outlook 2016: sales of about 8 million euros ($9.05 million) and pre-tax profit of about 0.8 million euros
* H1 sales increase by 11.6 pct to 3.890 million euros (previous year: 3.486 million euros)
* H1 pre tax profit increased to 647,000 euros (previous year: 229,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)