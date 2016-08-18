European shares seen lower; eyes on Allianz, WS Atkins. For more see the equities LiveMarkets blog
Aug 18 Capital & Regional Plc :
* Letting activity remains robust; while it is too early to point to any definitive trends, so far we have seen no sign of this abating post Brexit - CEO
* We have seen little or no reference to Brexit from a pricing perspective during our discussions with occupiers to date
* Expect spend to approach a similar level in H2 meaning total spend for 2016 is likely to exceed gbp20 million previously indicated
* Targeting similar levels of investment for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
