Aug 18 Capital & Regional Plc :

* Letting activity remains robust; while it is too early to point to any definitive trends, so far we have seen no sign of this abating post Brexit - CEO

* We have seen little or no reference to Brexit from a pricing perspective during our discussions with occupiers to date

* Expect spend to approach a similar level in H2 meaning total spend for 2016 is likely to exceed gbp20 million previously indicated

* Targeting similar levels of investment for 2017