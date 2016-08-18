European shares seen lower; eyes on Allianz, WS Atkins. For more see the equities LiveMarkets blog
Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Aug 18 Sparebank 1 BV :
* Q2 net profit 136 million Norwegian crowns ($16.68 million) versus 65 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net interest income 101.2 million crowns versus 87.6 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1537 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
