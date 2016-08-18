European shares seen lower; eyes on Allianz, WS Atkins. For more see the equities LiveMarkets blog
Aug 18 Alm Equity AB :
* Issues additional bonds for 275 million Swedish crowns ($32.84 million)
* Bonds will carry a variable interest rate of Stibor 3m + 6.75 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3748 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
