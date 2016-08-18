BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech FY net profit up 26.8 pct at 176.6 mln euros
* FY order intake 1.08 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 946.4 million euros year ago
Aug 18 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Private placement of 52.5 million Norwegian crowns - Bionor Pharma raises a total of 105 million crowns in new equity
* Private placement consists of 525 million new shares at subscription price of 0.10 crowns per share
* Rights offering raising additional 52.5 million crowns in gross proceeds through issuance of 525 million new shares at subscription price of 0.10 crowns
* Says new board will be elected at upcoming extraordinary general meeting
* New board to evaluate company's strategy including HIV research/technology platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says enters collaboration with University of Oxford on type 2 diabetes and invests 115 million pounds ($144.52 million)in new research centre
LONDON, Jan 30 Novo Nordisk, the world's top maker of diabetes drugs, is investing 115 million pounds ($145 million) in a new research centre in Britain, undeterred by Brexit.