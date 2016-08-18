Aug 18 Adapt IT Holdings Ltd :

* Preliminary consolidated results for the year ended 30 June 2016, final dividend declaration and notice of AGM

* Turnover for year ended June 30 2016 increased 38 pct to 796.2 mln rand(575.3 mln rand)

* FY headline EPS (HEPS) improved by 36 pct to 57.54 cents per share from 42.31 cents per share

* 14th ordinary dividend of 13.40 cents per share, payable in Sept. 2016