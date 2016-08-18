Aug 18 ICT Automatisering NV :

* H1 revenue up 22 pct to 42.1 million euros ($47.59 million), 8 pct organic growth

* H1 EBITDA from continuing operations 4.2 million euros versus 3.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 2.1 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Barring unforeseen circumstances, ICT expects an improvement in EBITDA between 25 pct - 35 pct for the full year 2016 compared to 2015

* Will focus on further leveraging its recent acquisitions