Aug 18 Curasan AG :

* Gross revenues in first half of year increase by 9.6 percent to 3.35 million euros ($3.79 million)

* H1 EBITDA at -0.94 million euros was significantly below comparable figure influenced by out-of-court settlement payment to Stryker (first six months of 2015: +3.85 million euros)

* Gross revenues in Q2 increase by 16.7 percent

'In next four quarters we expect significant contributions to sales from our previously announced sales offensives in United States and China," - CEO