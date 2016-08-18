BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech FY net profit up 26.8 pct at 176.6 mln euros
* FY order intake 1.08 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 946.4 million euros year ago
Aug 18 Curasan AG :
* Gross revenues in first half of year increase by 9.6 percent to 3.35 million euros ($3.79 million)
* H1 EBITDA at -0.94 million euros was significantly below comparable figure influenced by out-of-court settlement payment to Stryker (first six months of 2015: +3.85 million euros)
* Gross revenues in Q2 increase by 16.7 percent
* 'In next four quarters we expect significant contributions to sales from our previously announced sales offensives in United States and China," - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says enters collaboration with University of Oxford on type 2 diabetes and invests 115 million pounds ($144.52 million)in new research centre
LONDON, Jan 30 Novo Nordisk, the world's top maker of diabetes drugs, is investing 115 million pounds ($145 million) in a new research centre in Britain, undeterred by Brexit.