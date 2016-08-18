Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 18 Q-Free ASA :
* Q2 revenues of 246 million Norwegian crowns ($30 million), 38 pct growth year on year
* Q2 order intake of 200 million crowns, mostly from smaller unannounced orders
* Q2 EBITDA 11 million crowns versus 14 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1728 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)