BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding: invests EUR 125 mln in retail properties in Germany
* Corestate invests 125 million euros ($133.91 million)in retail properties in Germany
Aug 18 Skjern Bank A/S :
* H1 net interest and fees income 138.0 million Danish crowns ($20 million) versus 133.7 million crowns year ago
* H1 loan losses 19.2 million crowns versus 25.5 million crowns year ago
* H1 net profit 41.0 million crowns versus 32.1 million crowns year ago
* Maintains 2016 core earnings guidance Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5740 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 Sandnes Sparebank : * Announces Tomas Nordbø Middelthon new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.