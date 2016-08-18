BRIEF-Metall Zug FY 2016 gross sales of just over CHF 950 mln
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)
Aug 18 National Grid Plc
* Ofgem is also proposing to approve £21 million of request related to enhanced system operator outputs
* Scope of ofgem's mpr is narrow with no change to key financial parameters of framework.
* Ofgem propose that allowances are adjusted to reflect that some outputs are no longer required, resulting in a reduction of £169 million in gas transmission and £38 million in electricity transmission
* Changes are expected to be implemented from april 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)
LONDON, Jan 30 Novo Nordisk, the world's top maker of diabetes drugs, is investing 115 million pounds ($145 million) in a new research centre in Britain, undeterred by Brexit.
BOSTON, Jan 30 The number of U.S. companies using a budgeting tool made famous in the 1970s by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is surging as they turn their spending habits upside down to boost profits and to re-invest in their businesses.