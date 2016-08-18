Aug 18 National Grid Plc

* Ofgem is also proposing to approve £21 million of request related to enhanced system operator outputs

* Scope of ofgem's mpr is narrow with no change to key financial parameters of framework.

* Ofgem propose that allowances are adjusted to reflect that some outputs are no longer required, resulting in a reduction of £169 million in gas transmission and £38 million in electricity transmission

* Changes are expected to be implemented from april 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)