BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech FY net profit up 26.8 pct at 176.6 mln euros
* FY order intake 1.08 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 946.4 million euros year ago
Aug 18 Selvita SA :
* Says Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed on positive completion of the investigational new drug proceedings and admitted company's product SEL24 to clinical trials on patients suffering from acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY order intake 1.08 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 946.4 million euros year ago
* Says enters collaboration with University of Oxford on type 2 diabetes and invests 115 million pounds ($144.52 million)in new research centre
LONDON, Jan 30 Novo Nordisk, the world's top maker of diabetes drugs, is investing 115 million pounds ($145 million) in a new research centre in Britain, undeterred by Brexit.