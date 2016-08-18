Aug 18 Biohit Oyj :

* H1 net sales 3.8 million euros versus 3.5 million euros year ago

* H1 operating loss 2.1 million euros versus loss 1.5 million euros year ago

* Net sales growth is expected in 2016

* Says does not publish forecasts when result will turn to positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)