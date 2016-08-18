Aug 18 Beate Uhse AG :

* H1 EBIT improves from -2.7 million euros in previous year to -2.2 million euros (-$2.49 million)

* H1 revenues at 52.3 million euros, versus 65.5 million euros in the previous year

* Sees FY operatating profit (EBIT) in the lower part of the planned corridor of -1 to +2 million euros

* Expects for H2 a slight improvement of economic development of Beate Uhse group