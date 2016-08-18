Aug 18 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd

* As part of agreement, nova agreed to pay approximately $14 million to ocs in israel

* Nova announces royalty buyout agreement with israeli office of chief scientist

* Nova is now released from any future royalty payments on previous funds received from ocs

* Expects to have over $90 million in total cash reserves at end of q3 of 2016

* Agreement enables nova to apply for research and development program funding without future royalty payments, beginning in 2017

* Payment is expected to reduce company future tax payments by approximately $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: