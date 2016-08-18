Aug 18 United Labels AG :

* Group revenue of 16.0 million euros ($18.11 million) in first half

* H1 post-tax earnings for group improved to -0.4 million euros in first half of 2016 (prev. year: -0.8 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA stood at 0.5 million euros, which is more than double amount posted for same period a year ago (prev. year: 0.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)