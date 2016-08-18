European shares seen lower; eyes on Allianz, WS Atkins. For more see the equities LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, Jan 30 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Aug 18 Globe Trade Centre SA :
* Lists on the JSE, market cap of 11.9 bln rand at market opening Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
MILAN, Jan 30 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
Jan 30 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd