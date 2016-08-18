BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Aug 18 China Metro-Rural Holdings Ltd:
* China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited receives majority shareholder approval of merger for going private transaction
* Company expects merger to close on August 18, 2016
* Co intends to terminate "exchange act reporting obligations"
* China Metro-Rural - as a result to merger, co anticipates that its ordinary shares will not be listed on NYSE market, that no trading market will exist for the shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
