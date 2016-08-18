BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Aug 18 Jones Energy Inc -
* Jones Energy, Inc. announces STACK/SCOOP acquisition
* Deal for $136.5 million
* Jones Energy Inc says to acquire approximately 18,000 net acres primarily in southern Canadian and northern Grady counties in Oklahoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru