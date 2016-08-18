Aug 18 Sports Direct International Plc :

* Statement re working practices & board evaluation

* Independent report on working practices being undertaken by law firm RPC, which will review and report on internal investigation announced in December, will be published in week commencing Sept. 5

* External evaluation of board is planned for later this financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)