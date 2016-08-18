European shares seen lower; eyes on Allianz, WS Atkins. For more see the equities LiveMarkets blog
Aug 18 Fynske Bank A/S
* H1 net profit 28.6 million Danish crowns ($4.4 million) versus 30.8 million crowns year ago
* H1 loan losses 12.7 million crowns versus 18.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net profit 23.2 million crowns versus 14.6 million crowns year ago
* Q2 loan losses 1.4 million crowns versus 10.5 million crowns year ago
* 2016 core earnings guidance changes to about 70 million - 75 million crowns
* 2016 losses and writedowns are expected to be at lower level than for 2015
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5683 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
Jan 30 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd