Aug 18 Brazil Resources Inc:

* Brazil Resources to acquire the Titiribi gold-copper project from NovaCopper

* Total consideration of 5,000,000 common shares and 1,000,000 share purchase warrants of brazil resources

* Brazil resources will acquire all shares of sunward, wholly-owned subsidiary of NovaCopper holding a 100% interest in Titiribi project

* Deal consideration includes 1 million share purchase warrants, each warrant exercisable into BRI share at $3.50 per share for two years