Aug 18 Photronics Inc :

* Photronics announces investment agreement to expand IC Manufacturing Into China

* Over next five years, co plans to invest $160 million under agreement, in exchange for certain considerations and subsidies from Xiamen Torch

* Financing for project will be a mix of transferred capital and cash, with option of local financing

* Photronics inc says construction is planned to begin in 2017 and production should start in late 2018