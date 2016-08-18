Aug 18 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* Intercontinental Exchange statement on Trayport acquisition

* ICE does not agree with CMA findings which do not align with ICE's vision for continuing to operate Trayport as an open and autonomous software provider

* Findings are provisional and final CMA decision is not expected to be known until mid-October

* Committed to retaining ownership of Trayport; willing to memorialize its intentions with regard to Trayport's future operation with formal CMA remedies

* We do not believe that divestment is necessary, appropriate or in best interests of Trayport's customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)