Aug 18 Truworths International Ltd :

* Preliminary report on the audited group annual results for the 52 weeks ended June 26 2016

* Says group retail sales for 52-week period ended 26 June 2016 increased by 46.1 pct to 17.0 bln rand versus comparable period

* 52 weeks ended June 26 headline and fully diluted headline earnings per share up 12 pct

* Annual dividend per share up 12 pct

* Says credit sales for period accounted for 53 pct of retail sales for period (2015: 70 pct)

* 52 weeks ended June 26 group's gross margin decreased to 52.9 pct (2015: 55.2 pct)

* HEPS and fully diluted HEPS for 52 weeks ended June 29 increased 12.4 pct to 667.6 cents and 12.5 pct to 665.9 cents respectively

* Says interest received for period increased 21.2 pct to 1.3 bln rand(2015: 1.1 bln rand) due to growth in debtors book

* We expect South African trading environment to remain challenging during 2017 financial period

* Says operating profit increased 20.7 pct to 4.2 bln rand while operating margin decreased to 24.9 pct from 30.5 pct for period

* Trading environment in United Kingdom is also faced with uncertainty after decision to withdraw from European Union

* Non-Comparable group retail sales for first six weeks of 2017 financial period are 40 pct up over corresponding six weeks of 2016 period

* In second half of 2017 financial year beneficial impact of lower product inflation could be expected if currency remains at current levels

* Capital expenditure of 547 mln rand(Truworths 516 mln rand and office 31 mln rand) has been committed for 2017 financial period

Trading environment in UK is likely to be less uncertain as more clarity regarding Brexit emerges