Aug 18 RCM Beteiligungs AG :

* H1 consolidated earnings after taxes improved by more than 120 pct to 0.55 million euros ($622,875) (previous year 0.25 million euros)

* H1 revenues up at 5.77 million euros (previous year 4.4 million euros)

* Reaffirms positive outlook for the full 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)