* JCR upgraded Kenedix Office Investment's rating to "AA-" from "A+" - JCR
Aug 18 RCM Beteiligungs AG :
* H1 consolidated earnings after taxes improved by more than 120 pct to 0.55 million euros ($622,875) (previous year 0.25 million euros)
* H1 revenues up at 5.77 million euros (previous year 4.4 million euros)
* Reaffirms positive outlook for the full 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Saturday capital increase completed (announced on Dec. 13, 2016)
* FY consol net profit 42.9 million dinars versus 39 million dinars year ago