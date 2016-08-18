Aug 18 Skullcandy Inc :

* Skullcandy board of directors determines revised proposal from Mill Road Capital Management at $6.35 per share is superior to Incipio transaction

* Board has not changed its recommendation Skullcandy stockholders tender shares pursuant to offer by Powder Merger Sub Inc

* Delivered notice to Incipio of determination to terminate Incipio agreement