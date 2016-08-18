Aug 18 Momo Inc :

* Momo announces certain recent developments

* Momo Inc says for Q3 of 2016, company expects net revenues to be between US$125 million and US$130 million

* Special committee of board received a letter from Yan Tang co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer, other affiliates

* Buyer Group would like to withdraw non-binding going private proposal dated June 23, 2015, with immediate effect