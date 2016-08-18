Aug 18 (Reuters) -

* Lloyd i. Miller, III says acquired ownership, control or direction over an aggregate of 25,000 common shares of MFC Bancorp ltd.

* Lloyd Miller III says shares were bought through facilities of nyse at average price of us$2.2995 per common share or cdn$2.9629 per common share

* Lloyd Miller III says after transaction, miller owns common shares of mfc representing about 12.08% of its outstanding shares

* Lloyd Miller, III says common shares were acquired for investment purposes