CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 18 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* Accepted in principle Hain's proposed undertakings to sell its own-label freshly squeezed fruit juice business to Multiple Marketing Ltd Source text: (bit.ly/2bKZUvQ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
* CH2M has approached its UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger- Times,citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jteHJK
* DHT Holdings, inc. Announces receipt of non-binding proposal, adopts one-year shareholder rights plan