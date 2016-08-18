Aug 18 Cashbuild Ltd :

* Trading update

* Excluding impact of BEE transaction, Cashbuild expects that basic, headline, diluted basic and diluted headline earnings per share, for year ended June 30 2016, to be between 40 pct and 45 pct higher than prior financial year

* Including impact of BEE transaction sees FY diluted HEPS between 1840.4 cents and 1915.8 cents (June 30 2015: 1508.5 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)