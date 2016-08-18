Aug 18 Pollard Banknote Ltd

* Says Has Been Awarded A Four Year contract to serve as primary scratch game supplier to Minnesota State Lottery

* Contract value is estimated to be approximately $11.2 million (usd) over four years

* Will continue as lottery's primary scratch game vendor, but expect to increase ticket volumes supplied

* New contract runs until June 30, 2020 with potential for two one-year contract extensions