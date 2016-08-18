German stocks - Factors to watch on January 30
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 30 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Aug 18 United Bancorp Inc
* United Bancorp, Inc. increases quarterly cash dividend payment by 10.0% to $0.11 per common share producing a forward yield of 4.40%
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 10 percent to $0.11 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 30 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
TOKYO, Jan 30 Tokyo stocks fell on Monday as a stronger yen weakened earnings outlooks for Japanese exporters, and as financial companies tumbled after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter.
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday: