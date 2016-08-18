Aug 18 William Hill Plc :

* Statement regarding 888 and rank group withdrawal

* Consortium is bound by restrictions of takeover code

* Had a good start to second half of year and board now expects operating profit 1 for 2016 to be at top end of previously guided £260-280m range

* Management believe there are opportunities to benefit from increased efficiencies in certain areas of business