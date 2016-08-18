German stocks - Factors to watch on January 30
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 30 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Aug 18 Jaguar Resources Inc:
* Jaguar announces debt for shares
* Will be issuing 10.9 million shares from company's treasury at $0.12 per share common share
* Shares are issued in exchange for debt that is owed to service providers and insiders of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 30 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
TOKYO, Jan 30 Tokyo stocks fell on Monday as a stronger yen weakened earnings outlooks for Japanese exporters, and as financial companies tumbled after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter.
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday: