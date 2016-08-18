Aug 18 Delphi Automotive Plc :
* On August 17, 2016, co, wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary
Delphi Corporation entered into a restatement agreement - SEC
filing
* Amended credit agreement provides co with modified
five-year term a loan commitments in principal amount of $400
million
* Says amended facility provides modified five-year
revolving credit commitments in an amount of $2.0 billion
* Amended, restated credit agreement provides additional
liquidity, extends maturities and contains revised covenants
that enhance co's financial flexibility
Source text - bit.ly/2bB1JIq
