PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 18 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar to explore strategic alternatives for certain mining products
* Production of track drills will be discontinued, and no new orders will be taken
* Caterpillar inc says company will also discontinue production of track drills within its resource industries portfolio
* Says announced it intends to pursue strategic alternatives, including a possible divestiture, for its room and pillar products
* Caterpillar says total workforce reductions of up to 155 positions associated with room and pillar business are expected, with some occurring immediately
* Says in Denison, Texas, where track drills are produced, approximately 40 positions will be eliminated
* Room and pillar underground mining products under strategic review include continuous miners, feeder breakers, coal haulage systems
* Will repurpose Winston-Salem, North Carolina, facility, transitioning it from a mining to a rail facility beginning later this year
* Room, pillar underground mining products under strategic review also include , highwall miners, roof bolters, utility vehicles,diesel vehicles
* Says operations at Winston-Salem facility will transfer to progress rail, a wholly owned Caterpillar subsidiary
* Will relocate manufacturing of some components used in large mining trucks from facility in Winston-Salem to existing facility in illinois
* While co intends to sell room and pillar products, it will also assess other options, including a possible closure of Houston facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
* CH2M has approached its UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger- Times,citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jteHJK