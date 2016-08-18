Aug 18 El Paso Electric Co

* Public Utility Commission Of Texas approved a final order in El Paso Electric Co's rate case

* Order resolves all issues in the rate case

* Order provides for an annual non-fuel base rate increase of $37 million, lower annual depreciation expense of approximately $8.5 million

* Order allows co to recover revenue associated with relation back of rates to consumption on,after jan 12, 2016 through separate surcharge

* Order provides for an additional annual non-fuel base rate increase of $3.7 million related to four corners generating station costs

* Order provides for removing separate treatment for residential customers with solar systems

* Order provides for allowing company to recover $3.1 million in rate case expenses through a separate surcharge