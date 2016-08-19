Aug 19 mobilezone AG :

* Increases its sales by 71 percent to 523 million Swiss francs ($547.19 million) for H1

* Increases its operating profit in first six months by 28 percent to 18.3 million francs

* H1 net profit rose by 1.8 million francs, or 17.2 percent, to 12.3 million francs

* Regarding full year 2016, mobilezone remains confident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9558 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)