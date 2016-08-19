Aug 19 Bjorn Borg AB

* Q2 operating profit amounted to SEK 0.3 million, against a year-earlier loss of SEK 1.7 million

* Q2 gross profit margin was 53.5 percent (53.0)

* Says we are performing well in all our markets except Norway, where sales remain weak Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)