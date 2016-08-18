BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Aug 18 (Reuters) -
* Enterprise Products Partners was rebuffed by Williams Companies for deal- FT, citing sources
* Depsite the rejection, Enterprise Products remains interested in a deal for Williams and may make another offer- FT, citing sources Source (on.ft.com/2bqwXDD)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru