Aug 18 Ensco Plc

* Received notice of early termination for convenience from customer for DS-7 drilling contract with estimated effective date of early Q4 2016

* Says drilling contract obligates customer to pay Ensco daily termination fees through november 2017 - SEC filing

* Ensco does not anticipate a material impact to its financial results for 2016 and 2017 as a result of this termination