Aug 18 Hercules Offshore Inc

* On Aug 12, Hero entities entered into amendment No. 2 to restructuring support agreement with each of ad hoc group members

* Pursuant to RSA amendment, outside date to enter a confirmation order with court is extended to September 30, 2016 - SEC filing

* Outside date to consummate pre-packaged plan which was filed under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code is extended to oct 14, 2016