Aug 18 Mines Management Inc
* Says does not currently have enough cash on hand to fund
ongoing operating expenses through end of q3 of 2016
* Expects to fund operating expenses during period by
borrowing remaining funds available from hecla pursuant to $2.3
million term loan
* Says factors raise substantial doubt about company's
ability to continue as a going concern
* No recurring source of revenue or sufficient cash to fund
normal operations,meet debt obligations without raising
additional funds
* Says "if proposed merger with hecla is not completed,
company will need to seek additional capital"
